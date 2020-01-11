Nongprue raises funds for Lopburi ‘AIDS temple’

Nongprue officials raised money at the Rai Wanasin Market for a renowned AIDS charity.

Subdistrict workers and civil-defense volunteers spread out through the Soi Siam Country Club market Jan. 7 soliciting donations for the work of Abbot Alongkot Tikkapanyo of Phrabatnumpu Temple, who in December was awarded the National Human Rights Commission’s Human Rights award for promoting economic, social and cultural rights through his 20 years of providing care for HIV and AIDS patients.

The temple currently cares for 150 patients and more than 1,000 orphans. Alongkot was also a key fundraiser for a new Nongprue location for the Glory Hut Foundation AIDS hospice.

The fund drive proved successful with many shoppers putting cash in the donation boxes.