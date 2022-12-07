East Pattaya road patched as Nongprue fights with lazy contractor

Nongprue workers patched an East Pattaya intersection whose collapse was ignored by the contractor.

Nongprue Deputy Mayor Wanchai Sanngam and subdistrict council members inspected the work at Soi Mabyailia 43 Dec. 2. Street workers welded down rattling manhole covers and poured asphalt to relevel the roadway that had subsided this summer, but was never repaired by the contractor who laid drainage pipes under the road.







Wanchai said the roadwork had been guaranteed through Sept. 1 and the subsidence occurred before that. But the contractor who took 7.7 million baht of public money for its subpar work ignored Nongprue’s requests to fix its sloppy work and even letters from Chonburi Province.

































