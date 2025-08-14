Pattaya focuses on education for Koh Larn kids and citywide road upgrades

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya City Council convened its 3rd Ordinary Session, 1st Meeting of 2025 at Taksin Hall, City Hall. Chaired by Council President Banlue Kullavanich, the session was attended by city executives including Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, Deputy Mayors, secretaries, advisors, department heads, and relevant officials.

The meeting aims to ensure efficient city administration in line with a key agenda item focused on education development to enhance teaching quality and citizens’ quality of life. The Mayor outlined ongoing plans to create a Master Plan for school facilities, including a two-story kindergarten building at Pattaya School 10 (Ban Koh Larn) and feasibility studies for expanding classrooms in city schools.







Due to limited space and teacher shortages, some schools cannot expand immediately. The city plans to provide teacher dormitories to ease costs and is actively recruiting teachers to adequately staff all 11 city schools. The goal is to create safe, conducive learning environments aligned with future-oriented education reforms.

The council also discussed urgent road surface improvements, prioritizing Pattaya Second Road for immediate repair to facilitate smoother transportation for residents and tourists.



































