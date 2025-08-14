Outraged locals demand action after youths spray graffiti on Wong Amat Beach rocks

PATTAYA, Thailand – Local residents reported that youths had sprayed graffiti on rocks at Wong Amat Beach, also known as “Secret Beach” in Soi Naklua 18. The vandalism included messages such as “Love you,” “Ya na woi,” and “Than Ton,” tarnishing a popular photo spot for both Thai and foreign tourists.

Chantana Somngam, 54, a local resident, expressed regret over the damage to the beach’s natural beauty, noting that many tourists enjoy taking photos there. She called on authorities to step in, identify the culprits, and take legal action to prevent such incidents in the future.







Another concern is the stretch from the breakwater near Bali Hai Pier, extending toward Khao Pratumnak at low tide. Once quiet, clean, and scenic, locals say it has grown increasingly crowded over the years, making the area more vulnerable to vandalism.

Many residents and visitors voiced their frustration online. Some demanded that whoever did this should scrub the graffiti off until it was clean, while others lamented that the youths clearly had no respect for the city or its natural beauty. Several people expressed sadness over seeing the landmark defaced, noting that it used to be pristine and peaceful. Some commenters recalled walking the beach decades ago and never witnessing such disrespect, highlighting a broader concern that certain areas of the city are now lawless, with freedom being misused to damage public spaces.



Pattaya City Hall has urged the public to help identify those responsible for the vandalism. Authorities are reviewing security camera footage to track down the culprits and take legal action. Residents who know the offenders are encouraged to report to the City Hall directly, and anyone who witnesses similar acts can submit information via the “Direct Line to Mayor Beer Pattaya” Facebook page. The city strongly condemns such actions as they damage the natural beauty of the area.



































