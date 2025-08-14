Foreigners flee after three-person motorcycle crash in Pattaya, Thai woman left injured

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police at Pattaya City Station responded to a motorcycle collision on Jomtien Second Road, outbound toward Sukhumvit, at 11:50 p.m. on August 11. Rescue volunteers from Sawang Boriboon assisted the injured.

At the scene, a black Honda PCX lay damaged. The 17-year-old rider suffered a head injury, while the 20-year-old passenger sustained a severe head wound and multiple abrasions. Nearby, a black Honda ADV also lay damaged, with a large clear ziplock bag containing cannabis left behind. The 19-year-old passenger was injured, while the driver and another foreign companion fled immediately.







Witnesses said the PCX was turning at a crosswalk near a traffic light when the foreign-driven motorcycle collided from the side, injuring multiple people. One passenger recounted that she had been riding as a third passenger with two foreign men when the crash occurred, and both men fled, leaving her injured on the road.

Police are gathering evidence and reviewing CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the foreign suspects for prosecution.



































