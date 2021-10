Pattaya flood victims can expect to receive compensation from city hall next month.

Deputy Mayor Wutisak Rermkitkarn said Oct. 25 that qualified residents who previously registered for compensation with the Social Development Department would receive cash or bank transfers in November.







Currently, he said, claims are being evaluated and processed. Most claims will be sent to a committee this week for final approval.

Claims will be paid in the order received, Wutisak said.