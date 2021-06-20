Pattaya fixes up Bali Hai flyover for 1st time in 30 years

Pattaya has owned the Bali Hai flyover for 30 years but has never spent a baht upgrading it. Until now.

With work nearly complete on a small sports park underneath the South Pattaya bridge, workers from the city’s Transportation Department were dispatched to paint the bridge top and bottom to make it more appealing to tourists using the Bali Hai Pier and for athletes playing underneath starting in August.







Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawat checked out the painting work June 19, noting that the central government transferred ownership of the bridge to the city three decades ago.

However, other than critical repairs to the road surface and painting of lane lines, the city has basically ignored maintenance of the flyover.

In addition to the new paint job, the city also plans to install lights under the bridge for those skating and playing games in the sports park.























