A squid fisherman hooked a bag of identity theft behind a Pattaya hotel. Sompong Topong, 32, pulled into Pattaya Police Station March 7 to offload his catch of more than 50 identification, ATM and credit cards as well as driver’s licenses he caught off the beach in North Pattaya.

Concerned about the dozens of valuable cards and the potential for identity theft, the Chaiyaphum native turned them in to police, who will try to determine if they were stolen or fraudulent.