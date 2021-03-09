Tinder & TAT hook up with Pattaya ‘secret rooftop’ for singles tours

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has hooked up with dating app Tinder on new “Single Journey” tours to Pattaya aimed at single travelers.

Working with Ocean Sky Pattaya, Thai Smile Airways and online travel and lifestyle platform Drive Digital, TAT and Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome on March 6 introduced a “secret rooftop” getaway in the middle of Pattaya Bay.







TAT Gov. Yuthasak Supasorn said that solo tourists can get together on the Ocean Sky yacht, mingle and chill as they watch the sunset and enjoy live music from Serious Banson. The yacht will take 50 passengers at 999 baht each.

TAT said singles will be able to only get so cozy, as social distancing and other coronavirus-control protocols still will be in place.

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has changed travel behavior and necessitates that we think outside-the-box. The ‘Single Travel Route’ targets solo travelers who prefer to travel alone to various destinations in Thailand,” Yuthasak said in a statement.







TAT in December launched nine Single Journey tour routes at destinations around Thailand, including Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai, Lopburi-Saraburi, Sisaket-Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani-Loei, Chumphon-Surat Thani, Phuket, Ayutthaya, and Bangkok.





















