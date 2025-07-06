Pattaya fight turns violent, husband dropkicked, wife stabs, neighbors unsurprised.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police in Pattaya responded to a violent domestic incident that unfolded outside a house near Soi Kor Phai 10 in South Pattaya at around 5:00 PM on July 3. Officers and rescue personnel arrived to find a man seriously injured with multiple stab wounds and a large pool of blood at the scene.

The victim, identified as Teerawat, had been stabbed in the back and left shin. He was bleeding heavily when rescuers found him and was quickly taken to Pattaya Patthamakhun Hospital for emergency treatment.







Neighbors reported hearing a heated argument between Teerawat and his wife before the situation turned violent. According to their accounts, the confrontation ended with the man covered in blood while the woman fled the area with their young daughter, believed to be around three or four years old.

CCTV footage revealed that the couple had been arguing in front of their home. During the altercation, Teerawat launched a flying kick at his wife, who retaliated by drawing a knife and stabbing him multiple times before grabbing her daughter and running away. Authorities later discovered that the woman had boarded a public bus and returned to her hometown in Ratchaburi province.



Police advised Teerawat that if he wished to pursue legal action, he would need to file a formal complaint at Pattaya City Police Station. Investigators are currently reviewing evidence and gathering witness statements to determine how to proceed.

The incident has triggered strong reactions on social media. Many users expressed support for the woman, accusing the husband of repeated abuse and saying he had brought the outcome on himself. Neighbors described her as a good mother who had been pushed to the edge and questioned whether the husband would succeed in pressing charges given that he appeared to initiate the physical violence.

Authorities continue to investigate the case, and legal proceedings will depend on the outcome of their findings.



































