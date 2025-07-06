Truck driver fined and ordered to clean up after dirt spill creates hazard on Sukhumvit Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – Municipal officers in Naklua have taken action against a truck operator after dirt spilled from the vehicle onto a public road, causing disruption and posing potential hazards for motorists. The incident, which occurred on Sukhumvit Road, led officials to fine the driver and order immediate cleanup of the debris. The careless act reflects low morals and disregard for public safety, frustrating residents who expect better responsibility from those operating heavy vehicles in the community.







Residents expressed frustration, noting this is not an isolated problem. “They should look at the contractors near the hotel behind North Pattaya — the way they manage their trucks is much cleaner and more orderly,” one commenter said. Others highlighted similar issues elsewhere: “Please check the area in front of Wat Chai in South Pattaya; the dust there is terrible.”

Officials warned that unsecured loads not only create road hazards but also violate public safety regulations. The city urges all construction-related transport operators to follow safety and cleanliness protocols, especially when entering or exiting work sites.

Residents are encouraged to report similar violations by calling the city hall hotline 1337.



































