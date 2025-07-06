Foreign tourists plead for protection on Pattaya streets — before more countries issue ‘No-Go’ warnings

PATTAYA, Thailand – After a disturbing late-night incident in which a foreign tourist was attacked on the street by a group of men, concerns over public safety in Pattaya have resurfaced with renewed urgency. For a destination that relies so heavily on its international reputation, many visitors now say they feel less like valued guests — and more like targets.

“They kicked the farang for no reason. Maybe just for fun. Crazy,” one eyewitness wrote on social media, capturing the stunned reaction that has followed the attack.







The incident, which reportedly occurred in the early hours — around 3:50 AM — has raised the old, uncomfortable question: are foreign tourists truly protected while walking the streets of Pattaya?

“I wasn’t looking for trouble,” said one European expat who’s lived in Pattaya for eight years. “I was walking on the beach road and suddenly a street dog started barking. Then the others joined in. They chased me. Maybe it’s our smell. Or maybe it’s just that we’re farang.”

It might sound humorous if it wasn’t such a common complaint. Whether it’s packs of street dogs, reckless drivers, late-night brawls, or random assaults, tourists are increasingly expressing concern that the Pattaya dream is fraying at the edges — and they don’t feel anyone’s listening.



While officials often stress that isolated events don’t define the city, many tourists see a trend forming. “Pattaya is a great, family-friendly beach city,” one commenter wrote sarcastically. “You’d think that was written by someone who’s never been here after midnight.”

Others are more direct in their criticism. “The protection of citizens and tourists is clearly not a priority for the police, especially the Pattaya police,” another foreigner said. “Their focus seems to lie elsewhere.”

Some now worry that law enforcement lacks both the will and the political room to address these problems head-on — especially when locals are involved. “Of course it was the bad foreigner,” remarked another tourist. “All the Thai security guards are actually university-educated engineers and scholars — moonlighting as bouncers, I guess.” It’s a dark joke, but it touches a nerve: many visitors feel that when incidents happen involving Thais and foreigners, blame is often shifted or quietly buried.



“Money can travel,” one long-time visitor warned. “That logic usually applies to taxes — if they’re too high, people move their money elsewhere. But the same is true of tourism. If a place doesn’t feel safe or fair, people stop coming.” Thailand, they say, has competition — Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and beyond. “No money, no honey,” one tourist muttered. “That cuts both ways.”

Others have called for action from outside. One Scandinavian traveler suggested that Sweden and other countries consider revising travel advisories to Thailand, citing threats to personal safety.

“Denmark did it decades ago after a horrific incident in Hawaii,” they said. “When local police wouldn’t act because they didn’t want to turn on their own, it hurt tourism — badly. That finally got the government’s attention.”





While some foreign visitors bring their own share of bad behavior, most come with good intentions — and wallets open. They stay in local hotels, eat at local restaurants, tip generously, and post pictures promoting Pattaya to the world. All they’re asking for is basic security in return. “We’re not saying Thailand owes us anything,” said one American on a 30-day stay. “But if we’re attacked for no reason, at least make sure the police care. Otherwise, why should we keep coming back?”

For years, Pattaya has branded itself as a warm, welcoming beach town. But branding isn’t enough when safety is left to luck and good timing. “Not a lot of great things happen at 3:50 AM,” another tourist observed. “But getting kicked in the head while buying a soda shouldn’t be one of them.”



































