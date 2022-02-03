Most schools in Thailand resume on-site teaching

Most schools resumed their on-site teaching and parents of most students agreed to have their young children receive COVID-19 vaccination, according to authorities.

In a meeting on COVID-19 vaccination for young children attended by representatives of the Education Ministry, the Public Health Ministry and the Interior Ministry, Education Minister Trinuch Thienthong said schools reopened safely as almost all teachers received their first vaccine dose and over 80% of students aged 12-18 years got their second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.







Most of them returned to their on-site classes, the minister said.

Supat Jampathong, permanent secretary for education, said that 80% of schools in 40 provinces resumed their on-site classes and the rate in most of the 37 other provinces was about 50%. Authorities in some provinces remained concerned as on-site teaching was restored at 20% of schools in Phuket and 29% in Rayong, he said.



So far, parents of 2.57 million children aged 5-12 years agreed with COVID-19 vaccination for children. They formed 61% of 4.1 million children of the age range, he said. (TNA)



























