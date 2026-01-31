Pattaya fast-tracks dentist appointment to expand public health services

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Wutthisak Rermkijjakarn chaired a meeting to oversee the special-case selection process for the appointment of a municipal employee in the position of Operational Dentist, January 30. The interviews were conducted at Meeting Room 221, Pattaya City Hall, with the selection committee in attendance.

The recruitment follows a resolution allowing Pattaya City to appoint candidates under special circumstances without a competitive examination. The position is designated for dental graduates who have signed a bonded service agreement with Pattaya City and completed their studies in the 2025 academic year. One position is available to support the city’s public health services.







Pattaya City opened applications for the role on January 19, receiving two applicants. The January 30 session focused on interviews to identify the most suitable candidate based on professional knowledge, capability, and readiness to contribute to Pattaya’s public healthcare mission.

The selection of public health personnel reflects Pattaya City’s ongoing commitment to enhancing healthcare services, improving quality of life for residents, and strengthening transparent, merit-based human resource management to support the sustainable development of Pattaya as a leading tourism city.



































