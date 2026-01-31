Suspect arrested in Pattaya groping incidents, apologizes to victims

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police in Pattaya have arrested a 19-year-old Thai man accused of committing indecent acts against women in two separate incidents in Jomtien Second Road area that sparked public concern on January 27.

The arrest followed coordination by Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, who urged Pattaya City Police to swiftly track down the suspect after reports emerged of a young man harassing women by touching their chest and buttocks while riding a motorcycle.







On January 31, investigators from Pattaya City Police identified and detained the suspect, along with the motorcycle allegedly used in the incidents. During initial questioning, the suspect confessed to the acts, claiming they were committed out of impulsive behavior and recklessness. He later performed a wai (put two hands together) and verbally apologized to the two female victims.

Police have handed the suspect over to investigators for legal proceedings on charges of committing indecent acts. Authorities reiterated that such behavior will be dealt with seriously and urged the public to report similar incidents immediately to help ensure safety in the city.



































