Pattaya backs community careers with Thai and foot massage training for sustainable income

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Wutthisak Rermkijakarn visited participants and offered encouragement during a Thai massage and foot reflexology training program held at the Municipal Enforcement Office in Soi Nong Ket, Rong Mai Kheed area, Jan 30.

The training was organized by the Career Promotion and Development Division, Community Development and Career Promotion Section, under Pattaya City’s Social Welfare Office. The program is part of a broader vocational training initiative aimed at helping residents overcome financial hardship, build practical skills, increase income, and strengthen community resilience in line with the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy.







Participants in the Thai massage and foot massage for health course receive both theoretical instruction and hands-on practical training, allowing them to accumulate learning hours and professional experience. The skills gained can be used to generate income, whether as a supplementary occupation or as a long-term career for themselves and their families.

City officials say the initiative reflects Pattaya’s continued commitment to empowering local communities through skill development and sustainable livelihood opportunities.



































