Pattaya fare-dodging incident resolved after police intervention

PATTAYA, Thailand – On August 20, a 25-year-old ride-hailing driver reported a fare-dodging incident involving five teenagers in Pattaya. The group, picked up near Wat Thamsamakkhi in East Pattaya and dropped off 2.5 kilometres away at a hotel in Soi Bongkot, failed to pay the 70-baht fare, claiming they were waiting for money from a foreigner.







The driver waited an hour before reporting the issue to the media and fellow drivers. The following day, Banglamung police investigated the incident. The group, including 21-year-old Thidarat and her 24-year-old boyfriend ‘Garfield Big Brows’, was summoned for questioning. Thidarat explained they had intended to pay after her stepfather, who was exchanging money, completed the transaction.

Thidarat expressed regret for the misunderstanding and clarified there was no intent to evade payment. She later contacted the driver, apologized, and offered to pay the fare, which was accepted. The driver decided not to press charges and thanked the police for their assistance. Despite claims by some drivers of similar past behaviour, Thidarat denied these allegations. The police recorded the incident, issued a warning, and both parties were released without further action.





































