Students learn traditional rice planting to appreciate farming and community values

PATTAYA, Thailand – The “Mother’s Day Rice Planting, Father’s Day Harvesting” event recently took place at the Farmer’s Lifestyle Learning Centre in Nong Pla Lai Sub-district. This celebration aimed to honour and preserve traditional rice cultivation practices passed down through generations.







The project provided students with a hands-on learning experience to foster appreciation for traditional farming practices and community values. Key activities included traditional rice planting using the ancestral “down-khaek” method and making local traditional desserts, showcasing cultural heritage.

The ceremony, held at Soi Nong Ket Yai 13, featured participation from Pinyo Homklun, Mayor of Nong Pla Lai, along with municipal executive team members, local council representatives, and students from Benchasuksa School, Wat Nong Ket Yai School, Wat Nong Ket Noi School, Santikam School, Pattaya City Schools 6 and 7, Pattaya Technical College, and the Banglamung Sub-district Learning Promotion Centre.

Students actively engaged in the activities, contributing to a lively and educational atmosphere. The event successfully reinforced the importance of preserving local traditions and fostering community unity.





































