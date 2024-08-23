Pattaya seeks to legalize foreign labour to address shortages

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya-Chonburi Business and Tourism Association (PCBTA), under the leadership of President Boonanan Pattanasin, hosted a pivotal seminar titled “Turning ‘Illegal’ to ‘Legal’ for Sustainability” at the Shambhala Hotel on August 22. The event focused on the critical challenges modern businesses face regarding foreign labour, particularly in the tourism sector.







In response to the on-going labour shortages plaguing the private sector, the seminar provided essential knowledge and tools for businesses to legally and efficiently hire foreign workers. Organized in collaboration with the Chonburi Chamber of Commerce and the Cambodian Embassy, the seminar underscored the region’s proactive approach to tackling labour issues.

“This seminar is crucial because it addresses a real and pressing need within our business community,” said Boonanan Pattanasin. “By turning illegal practices into legal ones, we can ensure sustainable growth and stability for our local economy.”

The event featured key speakers, including Viboon Chim, Labour Attaché at the Royal Cambodian Embassy in Thailand; Pol. Lt. Capt. Thipmanee Thongkerd, Deputy Immigration Inspector of Chonburi; Phuwakorn Tosinkorn, Director of Chonburi Employment; and Suwimon Tuangwutthikun, Vice President of the Chonburi Chamber of Commerce. Their presentations offered a thorough overview of the legal complexities and practical strategies for managing foreign labour.

Phuwakorn Tosinkorn highlighted Chonburi’s status as an economic hub with a thriving tourism industry, making it a prime destination for foreign workers. “Chonburi’s businesses, especially in the service sector like restaurants and hotels, heavily rely on foreign labour,” Phuwakorn stated. “However, the presence of illegal labour brokers has made it challenging to maintain a stable and legal workforce. This reliance on illegal workers disrupts the labour market and poses significant risks to our local economy.”

Phuwakorn further noted that Chonburi currently requires over 100,000 foreign workers in various sectors, including industry, real estate, and tourism, to address the local labour shortage. To streamline the hiring process and ensure compliance, the Ministry of Labour’s employment offices have established a 24-hour platform for registering foreign workers.

“The goal of this seminar is to equip our business operators with the necessary understanding and resources to navigate the legal complexities of hiring foreign labour,” said Boonanan. “By doing so, we can support long-term growth and sustainability for both our businesses and the local economy.”

































