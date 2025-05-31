No more excuses for Bali Hai Pier toilets — Pattaya Mayor vows delays in public works will no longer be tolerated

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s top leadership is drawing a firm line: delays in public works will no longer be tolerated. At a key policy meeting held on May 27, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet delivered a blunt message to city executives, deputy mayors, department heads, and advisers — Pattaya cannot afford to stall progress while tourism surges.

One major focus was the long-stalled construction of a 32-room public restroom complex at Bali Hai Pier, a critical infrastructure project meant to support growing foot traffic through one of Pattaya’s key tourism gateways. The facility had hit a wall after the original contractor abruptly abandoned the job, throwing the timeline into chaos.







Mayor Poramet, visibly frustrated, ordered the responsible departments to expedite the replacement process and ensure construction resumes immediately once procurement is finalized. The city has now secured a new contractor, and once price verification is complete, work is expected to resume without further delay.

“We’re not just building toilets. We’re building confidence in Pattaya,” Poramet said. “Our tourists expect clean, functioning facilities. They deserve walkable streets, safe infrastructure, and a city that works.”

The meeting also reinforced his broader development agenda: Pattaya is positioning itself as a global-tier tourism city — not just by promotional campaigns, but through real-world improvements in public services, utilities, and safety. That means faster coordination, stricter oversight, and tangible results.

With massive tourism revenues flowing in, the mayor is under increasing pressure — from both the public and long-term residents — to show that the money isn’t just being collected, but reinvested. And judging by his tone, the days of blaming bureaucracy or dodgy contractors may be numbered.

































