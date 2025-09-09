Pattaya faces rising flood dangers amid persistent monsoon rains

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya remains dangerously vulnerable to flooding this week as heavy rain is forecast across Bangkok, its metropolitan area, and the eastern provinces, including Chonburi where the city is located. Although authorities emphasize the capabilities of local drainage systems, past experiences show that infrastructure alone cannot prevent waterlogging during prolonged or intense rainfall.







The city’s drainage network relies on canals, pumping stations, and underground water storage, yet even moderate storms can overwhelm these systems, causing streets to flood and disrupting daily life. The current threat is compounded by a stalled monsoon trough over central Thailand and residual effects from Tropical Storm Tapah, which is expected to strengthen southwest monsoon winds across the region. Rainfall in neighboring provinces such as Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat can increase water flow into Chonburi’s rivers, raising the risk of flash floods in low-lying districts and areas near streams and canals.



Despite repeated warnings and preparation campaigns, Pattaya’s vulnerability remains evident. Unplanned urban expansion, encroachment on natural waterways, and inadequate maintenance of drains and canals make the city particularly susceptible to heavy rains. During intense rainfall, central districts and surrounding neighborhoods can become quickly inundated, creating hazards for both residents and tourists.



The situation highlights the need for proactive measures rather than reactive responses. Long-term planning, regular maintenance, and strict enforcement of building regulations are essential to prevent obstructions of natural water flows. Until these measures are fully implemented, residents and visitors must remain alert and follow official weather updates to stay safe during periods of heavy rain.



































