Chonburi Governor inspects Pattaya floods after heavy overnight rain

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chonburi Governor Thawatchai Srithong visited Pattaya to inspect flood-affected areas following heavy overnight rainfall that left several streets submerged, disrupting both residents and tourists. The inspection included key sites such as Khao Talo Pumping Station and roads along the railway, with Pattaya officials and Bang Lamung District authorities on hand to coordinate relief efforts.







Governor Thawatchai noted that Pattaya recorded more than 50 millimeters of rain last night. While the city’s pumping systems can normally drain water to the sea within two hours, low-lying areas such as Khao Noi, Khao Talo, and South Pattaya’s Sukhumvit Road still experienced rapid runoff from nearby hills, causing temporary flooding. Some tourists were affected despite locals avoiding the flood-prone routes.

Chonburi and Pattaya authorities continue to implement structural flood prevention measures. Previously, over 20 flood-prone points were recorded in the city, which have now been reduced to nine, with ongoing remedial work. Major projects by the Department of Public Works, including a 9-billion-baht water retention initiative to slow runoff into the sea, are underway.



Certain areas, like the village behind Pattaya’s Four Regions Floating Market, remain inundated as municipal pumps were disabled due to stolen wiring. Private operators have stepped in with pumps, while the city has deployed generators to power pumping systems, ensuring water is drained as efficiently as possible. Light rain continues, keeping authorities on alert for further flooding.



































