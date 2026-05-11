Pattaya faces renewed storm alert as violent weather sweeps across coastal zones

PATTAYA, Thailand – Unstable weather conditions continue affecting Pattaya and surrounding coastal areas as Thailand’s Meteorological Department warns of ongoing thunderstorms, gusty winds, and periods of heavy rain across parts of the country.

According to the latest weather advisory, eastern Thailand — including Pattaya and nearby beach communities — remains under the influence of moist southeasterly winds combined with unstable atmospheric conditions, increasing the risk of sudden downpours and localized flooding.







Officials say daytime heat continues to build across the region before storms develop later in the day, with strong winds possible during thunderstorm activity. Drivers and motorcyclists are being urged to exercise caution on wet roads, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas around Pattaya, Jomtien, Naklua, Huay Yai, and Bang Saray.

Beachgoers and boat operators are also advised to monitor changing sea conditions closely as rough weather may affect visibility and small vessel travel during storm periods.

The warning comes as Thailand continues transitioning deeper into the rainy season, bringing increasingly unpredictable weather patterns, brief flash flooding, and rapidly changing coastal conditions throughout the Pattaya region.

















































