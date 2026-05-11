Police refuse to rule out sabotage in Na Jomtien weapons and explosives investigation

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police in Chonburi say they are not ruling out terrorism or sabotage in the high-profile case involving a Chinese suspect arrested with illegal firearms, ammunition, and explosive materials in the Pattaya area.

Senior officers from the Royal Thai Police held a press conference at Na Jomtien Police Station on May 10, confirming that investigators are continuing to expand the probe into possible links to wider criminal or security-related networks.







Authorities said investigators have already identified some individuals allegedly connected to the procurement and possession of the weapons. Police are now examining forensic evidence, technical data, digital communications, financial transactions, and the suspect’s broader network of contacts.

Officials stressed that all possibilities remain under investigation, including potential links to sabotage operations, terrorism-related activity, or organizations considered a threat to national security.

Police also rejected claims that the suspect’s reported mental health condition or depression could be used to avoid prosecution, emphasizing that possession of military-style weapons and explosive materials represents a serious danger to public safety — especially in Chonburi Province, one of Thailand’s most important tourism zones.

Multiple agencies, including immigration police, forensic teams, and regional investigators, are now working together to trace the origin of the weapons, examine the suspect’s financial routes, and determine whether additional individuals may be involved.







Authorities are also reviewing the suspect’s travel history, sources of income, and immigration records. While no confirmed links to major figures or organized groups have yet been established, police said every angle remains under detailed investigation.

Officials further urged the public not to spread unverified rumors online, particularly regarding alleged fake identification documents, saying no such evidence has yet been confirmed.

















































