Vendor stabs jealous ex-husband during Songkran dispute in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The rescue unit received a report of a stabbing incident during a quarrel in Soi Koh Pai, in South Pattaya, at 2:36 AM on April 16. At the location, near a curry puff and fried meatball shop, a crowd had gathered to witness the situation. Authorities found 41-year-old Adisak, a resident of Chonburi, with a severe knife wound to his right ear, blood covering his face. The rescue team provided first aid before quickly transporting him to the hospital.

The suspect, identified as 48-year-old Uraiwan, a curry puff and fried meatball vendor, was waiting for the police and did not attempt to flee. She was later questioned by officers.







Uraiwan explained that she and Adisak had been separated for over five years, but he would often cause trouble when intoxicated, including showing jealousy when she interacted with other men, even if they were just customers. On the night of the incident, Adisak was heavily drunk after celebrating Songkran. Uraiwan asked him to leave and go to bed, but he slapped her in the face. Unable to tolerate this, she grabbed a knife and injured him. Afterward, she called the rescue team for assistance.

































