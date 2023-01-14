Pattaya eyes ending Beach Road right-lane parking

Pattaya officials looked at common congestion points as the city brainstorms ways to improve traffic flow before Chinese-filled tour buses return next month.

Banned for decades, parking on the ocean-side of Beach Road – allowed during the pandemic to placate moaning beach vendors – has become the expected source of Beach Road congestion. What was once a three- or four-lane road has been reduced to two lanes with cars parked on both sides.







But now that the city has promised beach vendors and business owners more parking so they can compete with Jomtien Beach, revoking the right-side-parking order may be difficult.

In the Jan. 12 meeting chaired by Banglamung District Chief Pisit Sirisawatnukul and Pattaya’s mayors and bureaucrats also identified Walking Street, both sides of the Central Pattaya mall, the North Pattaya bus station and various road-construction sites as bottlenecks that need to be solved.

No solutions were offered, however.

































