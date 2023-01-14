Chinese tour packages to Thailand increase 20%

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has reported a 20% price increase in tour packages for Chinese tourists to Thailand due to limited packages and high demand.

According to TAT regional director in East Asia Chuwit Sirivejkul, the increase in tour package prices is due to limited packages resulting from fewer flight connections between countries and unprepared tour agents in China. He stated that airlines are currently working to increase flights during the first quarter and that there are already 344,446 confirmed seats with an 85% load factor on each flight from China, which could help carry 320,397 Chinese tourists to Thailand by March.







The TAT regional director emphasizes the importance of preparing for Chinese visitors by learning Chinese language skills, offering compatible online payment platforms, and providing good hospitality to Chinese tourists. These would give Thai tourism an advantage over other tourism competitors.







Meanwhile, TAT plans to launch a tourism campaign to lure more tourists with high purchasing power while outlining its strategy to work with Chinese travel platforms to stimulate the tourism market. TAT authorities also urged Thai hotels and businesses to prepare by implementing sales and packages via Chinese social media sites and enabling online payment services through the use of Chinese online platforms. (NNT)

































