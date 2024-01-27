City outreach provides free services to community in need

PATTAYA, Thailand – Taking a proactive step towards strengthening community ties and providing economic relief, Nongprue Municipality orchestrated a community empowerment event at the public health park on January 25.







In collaboration with Thai-Itoh Technological College, the municipality spearheaded a community-centric initiative, offering a complimentary motorbike engine oil change service to residents. The outreach extended further as the beautification department of Juthamat Beauty School provided free haircuts, and Pramahathai (Redemptorist) Technological College stepped in to offer electrical appliance repairs.

The event aimed to alleviate financial burdens on local residents by delivering a range of cost-effective services under one umbrella. The response from the community was overwhelmingly positive, with residents availing themselves of the complimentary haircut services and expressing significant interest in the engine oil change offerings.































