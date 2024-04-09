Pattaya experiences intense heat during midday hours, prolonged outdoor activities warned

The Meteorological Department warns that Thailand is experiencing extreme heat and advises preparations for the upcoming summer storms. High temperatures blanket the country, accompanied by thunderstorms, strong winds, and sporadic locust activity.

The Meteorological Department of Thailand reveals that low-pressure systems, caused by the prevailing heat across the country, are resulting in scorching weather conditions, including widespread sunshine during midday hours. Citizens are urged to take care of their health due to the excessively hot weather, avoiding prolonged outdoor activities. Additionally, it’s recommended to avoid working or engaging in activities in open areas for extended periods.







Meanwhile, high-pressure systems or cool air masses from China are expected to descend over northern Vietnam and move towards the northeastern and southern regions of Thailand during the midday hours of April 8, bringing southeasterly and southeasterly winds carrying moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea to cover the upper part of Thailand.

Moreover, from April 9-11, gusts of wind from the west will sweep through Myanmar and the northern region of Thailand, resulting in the onset of the summer storms in the upper part of Thailand, characterized by thunderstorms, strong winds, and localized locust activity.







Lightning strikes may also occur in some areas. The impacts are expected to begin in the northeastern region first, with other regions affected subsequently. Therefore, residents in the aforementioned areas are urged to beware of the dangers of summer storms, avoiding open spaces, large trees, fragile structures, and weakly supported billboards. Additionally, it’s essential to take care of health due to changing weather conditions.

For farmers, it is advisable to prepare for and mitigate potential damage to agricultural production and risks to livestock.







Southeasterly winds cover the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region, while westerly winds cover the Andaman Sea, resulting in thunderstorms in some areas of the southern region.

Dust accumulation during this period: The northern, northeastern, and central regions are experiencing moderate to high levels of accumulated dust/smog due to weakly blowing winds in those areas.





























