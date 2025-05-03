Pattaya expats demand tougher action on misbehaving tourists – ‘Deport and Blacklist to Protect Thailand’s Image’

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the wake of several recent viral incidents involving unruly foreign tourists in Pattaya, long-term residents and expats are calling for authorities to take swift and decisive action—including deportation and long-term bans from reentering Thailand. The call for tougher enforcement has gained traction across local forums and social media, where frustration over rising disorderly behavior is reaching a boiling point.

“Deportation quickly and hit police control. Solved,” one expat bluntly commented, reflecting the general sentiment among the community. Many believe the current system lacks teeth, emboldening repeat offenders who show no respect for local laws or culture.







Suggestions from the expat community include not only immediate deportation for severe infractions but also placing offenders on a blacklist that would prevent them from entering Thailand for one to five years. Several comments emphasize that without firm consequences, bad actors will continue to take advantage of Thailand’s leniency.

The public backlash comes amid a rise in social media clips showing foreigners engaging in reckless driving, public intoxication, fights, and confrontations with law enforcement. “Clown Planet,” one commenter wrote sarcastically, referring to the absurdity of repeat incidents that tarnish the image of Pattaya. Another added, “A lot less than rising social media commenting…. Thai officials are weak.”

For some, the situation is drawing uncomfortable comparisons to overseas migration issues. “It’s looking a bit like the UK. Import the third-world, you get a third-world nation,” one particularly charged comment read. Another mocked the narrative of sympathy toward misbehaving tourists, saying, “So provide them refuge, they’re fleeing a war,” in reference to individuals who exploit visa-free policies or lenient immigration enforcement.

While the majority of Thailand’s foreign visitors respect the country’s laws, expats argue that the small percentage who don’t are causing outsized damage—not only to Pattaya’s global image but also to everyday peace and order in local communities.

They are now urging Thai authorities to tighten immigration enforcement, increase visible police presence, and make it clear that Thailand is not a playground for lawlessness.

































