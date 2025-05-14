Pattaya expats cheer drop in Chinese tourists — but at what cost to the city’s struggling economy

PATTAYA, Thailand – As the number of Chinese tour groups noticeably declines in Pattaya, many long-term foreign residents — often referred to as expats — are quietly expressing satisfaction. Social media comments from local forums and groups include sentiments like “Hope grows, more like it” and “Fantastic! Indians next please,” reflecting longstanding frustration with what some perceive as disruptive group tourism behavior.

However, behind the cheer lies a more sobering question: Who will keep Pattaya’s economy afloat during the looming low season? With hotel occupancy rates softening and tourism-dependent businesses facing mounting pressure, the decline in big-spending group tours could deepen financial woes for many small operators.







Bars, massage shops, restaurants, and travel agencies — many of which still haven’t fully recovered from the pandemic downturn — are again tightening budgets and cutting staff hours. Several local entrepreneurs have voiced concern that without a steady influx of group tourists, the city’s economy could flatline just as it was regaining momentum.

While some expats enjoy a more peaceful atmosphere in the absence of large tour groups, others acknowledge the trade-off. “Sure, it’s quieter and feels more relaxed,” one Jomtien resident admitted, “but I don’t know how long that’ll last if businesses start shutting down again.”



Pattaya’s economy has long relied on volume-based tourism — be it Chinese groups, Indian wedding tours, or Russian snowbirds. As visitor demographics shift, so too must strategies for economic sustainability. The challenge now is balancing local livability with the urgent need for cash flow to keep the heart of the city beating through the slow season.

Without meaningful policy adaptation or new tourism markets to offset the decline, Pattaya could face a difficult few months ahead — quieter streets, but also quieter tills.

































