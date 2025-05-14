The never-ending battle against road racing and revving in Pattaya – a problem beyond the police’s control

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya has long been known as a bustling tourist destination, but it also has an increasingly troubling issue that no one seems to be able to solve: illegal road racing and the constant sound of revving engines late into the night. The situation is growing increasingly out of control, and while local authorities are doing their best, the problem seems to be slipping through their fingers, leaving many residents and visitors alike feeling powerless.

On any given evening, Jomtien’s 2nd Road becomes a hot spot for loud motorcycles, especially big bikes, tearing through the streets at breakneck speeds. The roar of engines echoes down the avenue, often disturbing the peace and putting both pedestrians and other drivers at risk. For many, the loud noise and reckless behavior have become a persistent nuisance, impacting the quality of life for both locals and tourists.







The authorities have made several efforts to curb this issue, but the nature of the problem means that it continues to evade effective enforcement. The most significant hurdle is the sheer number of participants. It’s not just one or two racers—whole groups take part, often late at night or during the early hours of the morning when fewer police are patrolling. While the police regularly conduct traffic checks and have tried various initiatives, the frequency and unpredictability of these illegal races make it nearly impossible to catch offenders in the act.

The problem is also compounded by the fact that big bike riders often possess an air of invincibility, disregarding traffic laws with little fear of consequences. Local businesses and residents have reported that the noise alone is enough to disrupt their daily routines. But the real concern is the safety risks. High-speed races, especially in areas where there are pedestrians and other vehicles, are a serious danger to everyone on the road.

A concerned local resident even brought up the issue with a simple but pointed question: “Help: Can we get them to stop big bike racing down Jomtien’s 2nd Road?” It’s a sentiment shared by many who are tired of the ongoing chaos and worry for their safety. The issue is no longer just about the noise; it’s about controlling an out-of-hand situation that, for now, seems to be beyond the police’s ability to fully address.

In response, some officials have suggested improved surveillance, stricter penalties, and enhanced public awareness campaigns about road safety. However, many are beginning to question if these measures are enough to truly make a difference. The ultimate solution seems elusive, and the growing frustration is palpable.

Until more effective solutions are found, Pattaya residents and visitors may continue to face the same challenges on the road, with the sound of revving engines echoing through the streets long into the night.

































