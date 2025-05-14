Pattaya locals slam road conditions after cement spill — ‘No wonder tourists are vanishing’

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya authorities have ordered a cleanup after a cement truck spilled its load on a main road in North Pattaya, prompting complaints and calls for accountability. While traffic has resumed normal flow in the area, the incident has sparked widespread criticism from residents fed up with what they describe as dangerous and deteriorating road conditions across the city.

The spill, which left hardened concrete debris along the street, was promptly addressed by the responsible company under the supervision of city officials. However, for many locals, the cleanup was too little, too late — and the latest example of a broader failure to maintain infrastructure in one of Thailand’s most visited tourist cities.







“Why not make the driver clean it up himself? A fine isn’t enough,” one Pattaya resident wrote online, echoing the sentiment that enforcement alone won’t solve the problem.

Other residents pointed out additional issues, including uneven storm drain covers that damage tires, poorly lit crosswalks, and the chaotic behavior of public transport drivers. “The entire city’s in terrible shape — it’s not just this one road. Cement spills, potholes, blackout zones, reckless drivers. No wonder tourists are vanishing,” another frustrated voice added.

The city’s iconic Walking Street also came under fire, with locals reporting that key lighting had failed entirely. “This is where tourists come to take pictures — and it’s pitch black,” one commenter noted. Meanwhile, others reported recurring issues with streetlights being turned off from North Pattaya all the way south.



At the Dolphin Roundabout and nearby areas, frequent potholes and motorcyclists riding against traffic have added to the danger. “It’s like driving on Mars,” one resident joked, highlighting how unsafe the roads have become.

While City Hall maintains that it is enforcing the law and issuing fines, many residents are demanding more proactive action. “Before fining drivers, maybe fix the roads first. This doesn’t feel like a tourist city — it feels like a hazard zone,” one user concluded.





































