Pattaya expands operation to assist homeless individuals and improve city image

PATTAYA, Thailand – On October 7, Pattaya City officials conducted an operation to assist homeless individuals in several key areas, including under the Bali Hai overpass, Pattaya Third Road at the Thappraya junction, Soi Pattaya 13/4, Pattaya Second Road, and surrounding areas. The initiative aimed to maintain Pattaya’s image as a welcoming tourist destination while providing support to those in need.







During the operation, authorities encountered ten homeless individuals. Four of them accepted the offer of assistance and were transferred to the Chonburi Homeless Protection Center for further support. However, six others declined help. According to the Homeless Protection Act of 2014 (Section 22), they were issued warnings, and their details were recorded for monitoring purposes.

“Providing assistance to those in need is a crucial part of our responsibility,” said a city official involved in the operation. “We want to ensure that everyone in Pattaya, including the homeless, receives the support they deserve.”

Officials emphasized the significance of such inspections, noting that ongoing collaboration between city authorities and the Chonburi Provincial Homeless Protection Center is vital. “This partnership allows us to provide effective aid and ensure a safe environment for both residents and visitors,”





































