Fire erupts at Pattaya beer bar, tourists rescued from smoke-filled building

PATTAYA, Thailand – Panic ensued when a fire broke out at a beer bar and daily rental apartment located in Soi 13/1 on Pattaya Beach Road. The incident, which occurred in a five-story commercial building, trapped several tourists inside, prompting a swift response from local firefighters.







The fire ignited on the ground floor, which housed the beer bar, rapidly spreading and blocking exits. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find six residents struggling to escape the smoke-filled building. They immediately worked to extinguish the flames and successfully brought the situation under control, rescuing those trapped inside and transporting them to Pattaya City Hospital for treatment.

While the ground floor sustained significant damage, the upper floors, serving as rental rooms, were largely unharmed but filled with heavy smoke. Firefighters worked diligently to ventilate the building, ensuring the safety of any remaining occupants.

Wannee Phanlai, a 42-year-old caretaker of the building, recounted her terrifying experience. “I was resting on the fifth floor when I got a call about the fire,” she said. “I panicked and rushed downstairs, only to be met with thick smoke. I tried to escape through the flames until I encountered the firefighters using chemical extinguishers to control the blaze.”

Wannee, who manages the property on behalf of the owner, mentioned that this was the first incident of its kind since she took over. She speculated that the fire may have been caused by an electrical short circuit, noting she heard an explosion while firefighters battled the flames. The official cause of the fire is still under investigation, with forensic experts expected to examine the site later in the afternoon.





































