Pattaya enjoys drier skies as rainfall eases across upper Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tourists in Pattaya and other parts of Eastern Thailand can expect relatively dry weather this week, as the Thai Meteorological Department reports a weakening of the southwest monsoon over the country, the Andaman Sea, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Only 20–30% of areas nationwide are forecast to see scattered thunderstorms. In Pattaya and Chonburi province, rainfall is minimal, with light winds and temperatures reaching up to 36°C. The more stable weather is likely to be welcomed by tourists enjoying beachside relaxation and local outdoor attractions.







Elsewhere, Bangkok and central provinces will also see isolated thunderstorms in about 20% of areas, while coastal regions like Rayong and Trat may face slightly higher rain chances and moderate sea waves, especially during thunderstorms.

The Andaman and Gulf waters remain calm with wave heights of 1–2 meters in some areas, prompting authorities to advise small boats to proceed cautiously near storm zones.

With pleasant weather continuing, Pattaya’s dry spell adds another reason for beachgoers to take advantage of the low season charm.



































