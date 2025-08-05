Foreign tourists say ‘I love low season’ in Pattaya, but they want cheaper flights and hotel deals

PATTAYA, Thailand – As Pattaya waits for a tourism rebound in the latter part of the year, the voices of foreign visitors reveal a mix of affection for the quieter months and frustration over rising costs and accessibility challenges. Many long-term travelers say they enjoy the calm of the low season but call on airlines and hotels to offer more attractive deals if they want to bring tourists back in force.

One frequent visitor noted that while Pattaya’s beaches feel less crowded than in the past, there’s still plenty of variety in the area to satisfy all tastes. Visitors point out that North Pattaya, Naklua, Pratumnak, Jomtien, and even nearby Bang Saray offer diverse experiences, “something for everyone really.”







Several tourists lament that the real influx of visitors usually doesn’t begin until October. A local resident who has lived in Pattaya for 24 years explains that August has “always been the quietest month of the year,” adding “and we love it.” Others agree that the months of May, June, and July saw even fewer visitors, which some describe as “dead.”

Comparisons to other destinations also surface: “I saw about thousands of Indian tourists at Bali’s high pier yesterday, lots of money being spent,” one visitor observed, highlighting how competing destinations continue to attract strong international spending. Meanwhile, many Europeans and Australians are said to be favoring Phuket or Vietnam over Pattaya in recent seasons.



Travelers also emphasize the role of cost and convenience. “You know what the problem is? Not Pattaya or the baht,” said one long-term visitor. “Airfares are way too high compared to a few years ago, and renting a studio for a few weeks is practically impossible anymore; you have to sign a six-month or one-year contract to get a good price. Not everyone can stay for six months or longer, and getting a visa can be a hassle.”

However, other voices dispute that notion, arguing that “there are plenty of places to rent for a few weeks, and a 60-day visa is no problem at all.” Some tourists insist that flight prices remain similar to pre-pandemic times.



While a few comments reflect pessimism — “Thailand shifted its tourism policy,” or “the authorities encouraged Indian tourist groups; the rest of us left” — many tourists remain hopeful. “It’s normal,” said one. “In three more months, they’ll all be back. Every place in Thailand is a paradise in its own way. I love them all.”

Several call for better airfares and hotel deals to stimulate demand during the off-peak months. “Make Pattaya great again?” one hopeful traveler joked, reflecting the desire for a return to the city’s vibrant tourism heyday.





Others emphasize the importance of stability: “They will come when you have a stable government and no war,” and “Fix the city, and the tourists may come back.” Meanwhile, some who are currently visiting find the city “buzzing” and “great,” underscoring how experiences can vary widely.

As Pattaya’s tourism sector looks ahead to the final quarter of 2025, these mixed perspectives underscore the challenges and opportunities. With a strong baht making Thailand less price competitive, and travel costs high, the consensus is clear: to revive tourism fully, Pattaya needs more than just natural beauty — it needs affordable access, flexible accommodation options, and a renewed push to offer value to visitors year-round.



































