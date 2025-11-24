Pattaya enjoys cooler mornings with fog and clear skies as tourist-friendly weather returns

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Meteorological Department forecasts slightly cooler mornings with some fog in Pattaya and surrounding areas as temperatures rise 1–2 degrees Celsius compared to recent days. Residents and visitors can expect dry conditions, though the northeast wind will blow at 10–20 km/h.

Today, the minimum temperature in Pattaya is expected to range between 22–24°C, while the maximum temperature will reach 30–32°C. The coastal seas are calm, and no significant rainfall is forecasted for the eastern Gulf of Thailand near Chonburi Province, providing favorable conditions for outdoor activities and beach visits.







While southern Thailand continues to experience heavy rain and thunderstorms in provinces such as Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, and Pattani, Pattaya and nearby areas remain largely unaffected, though travelers are advised to monitor weather updates as conditions in the southern region may indirectly affect sea routes.

The Meteorological Department advises residents to take care during cooler mornings, especially when traveling through areas with fog, and to stay hydrated under the warm midday sun. For the latest updates, visit www.tmd.go.th or call the 24-hour hotline at 1182.



































