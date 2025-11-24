Jealousy sparks knife attack in Pattaya neighborhood, suspect turns herself in

PATTAYA, Thailand – A domestic dispute in Pattaya escalated into a violent knife attack on November 23, leaving a 45-year-old woman seriously injured and prompting a swift response from local rescue teams.

At 6:15 p.m., police received a report from the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Team that a woman had arrived at their roadside station in Nongprue after being stabbed. Officers quickly responded to assist.







The victim, Ms. Thongsuk, was stabbed under her left rib, with a 10-cm wound. She told authorities that her neighbor, identified as Ms. Kung (pseudonym), attacked her out of jealousy. The dispute reportedly stemmed from previous conflicts, including property damage and verbal altercations. After the stabbing, a neighbor transported the victim to the rescue station for immediate aid, and she was later transferred to Pattaya Hospital.

Ms. Kung, 35, who identifies as a lesbian tomboy and is the neighbor of the victim, voluntarily surrendered to police at the scene. She handed over the knife used in the attack, a folding blade approximately 15 cm long, and told officers she was prepared to go to jail.

Ms. Kung told police she had lived with her partner, Ms. Som, 38, for over 10 years. She claimed that the incident began after her partner accused her of having an affair with the victim. After a physical altercation with her partner on November 22, she reportedly became angry upon hearing the victim’s taunting and lashed out, smashing property and ultimately stabbing the victim in a moment of rage.





Ms. Som, the partner, confirmed the long-term relationship and attributed the chain of events to jealousy and provocations between the neighbors.

Pattaya police have taken Ms. Kung into custody for questioning. Authorities are awaiting the victim’s recovery to determine whether she wishes to press formal charges before proceeding with legal action.



































