Essential Thailand Tourist Hotlines for a Safe and Smooth Trip

PATTAYA, Thailand – Planning a trip to Thailand? Here are essential tourist assistance contact numbers to ensure a smooth and safe journey:

Tourist Information Center (TAT): 1672

Tourist Police Bureau: 1155

Emergency Call Center (Royal Thai Police): 191

Medical Emergency Call Center: 1669

Ministry of Tourism & Sports Tourist Assistance Center (TAC): 0 2134 4077

Immigration Bureau (Visa & Stay Extension): 1178, 0 2572 8500

State Railway of Thailand (Train Info & Booking): 1690

Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA – Bus Services in Bangkok): 1348

National Disaster Warning Center: 1784

Save these numbers before your trip and travel with peace of mind! (TAT)




































