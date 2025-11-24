Essential Thailand Tourist Hotlines for a Safe and Smooth Trip

By Pattaya Mail
Keep these key numbers handy while traveling in Thailand: Tourist Police 1155, Emergency 191, Medical 1669, TAT 1672, Immigration 1178/0 2572 8500, BMTA 1348, State Railway 1690, and Disaster Warning Center 1784.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Planning a trip to Thailand? Here are essential tourist assistance contact numbers to ensure a smooth and safe journey:

Tourist Information Center (TAT): 1672
Tourist Police Bureau: 1155
Emergency Call Center (Royal Thai Police): 191
Medical Emergency Call Center: 1669
Ministry of Tourism & Sports Tourist Assistance Center (TAC): 0 2134 4077
Immigration Bureau (Visa & Stay Extension): 1178, 0 2572 8500
State Railway of Thailand (Train Info & Booking): 1690
Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA – Bus Services in Bangkok): 1348
National Disaster Warning Center: 1784

Save these numbers before your trip and travel with peace of mind! (TAT)















