Essential Thailand Tourist Hotlines for a Safe and Smooth Trip

PATTAYA, Thailand – Planning a trip to Thailand? Here are essential tourist assistance contact numbers to ensure a smooth and safe journey:
Tourist Information Center (TAT): 1672
Tourist Police Bureau: 1155
Emergency Call Center (Royal Thai Police): 191
Medical Emergency Call Center: 1669
Ministry of Tourism & Sports Tourist Assistance Center (TAC): 0 2134 4077
Immigration Bureau (Visa & Stay Extension): 1178, 0 2572 8500
State Railway of Thailand (Train Info & Booking): 1690
Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA – Bus Services in Bangkok): 1348
National Disaster Warning Center: 1784
Save these numbers before your trip and travel with peace of mind! (TAT)