Pattaya engineers fix sewage blockage caused by sloppy electric workers

Pattaya sanitation workers undid the damage caused by Provincial Electricity Authority crews who sealed off a sewage pipe while fixing power lines.





City workers brought a jackhammer and hand tools to the entrance of Soi Chalermprakiat 17 Jan. 28 where nearby residents have been complaining for two months about smelly sewage backups.

Sloppy work by PEA employees resulted in the sewer being paved over. City workers drilled out the blockage and then used a suction truck to pump out all the backed-up wastewater, a job that took about two hours.













