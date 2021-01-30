Pattaya schools prepare for Feb. 1 reopening

By Warapun Jaikusol
Pattaya schools sanitized classrooms and refilled hand-sanitizer bottles in preparations for reopening Feb. 1.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai visited several city schools Jan. 29 to inspect safety preparations being put in place. Employees cleaned surfaces, sprayed disinfectant, and spaced desks to allow for proper social distancing.



Manote said students will be checked for fevers and any with temperatures above 37 degrees Celsius will be removed from school. Parents of students transferring in from high-risk provinces also must notify school authorities.

Teachers, students and staff all must wear masks, kids must carry their own hand sanitizer and group activities are prohibited. Social distancing also will require staggered shifts for lunch and recess.


