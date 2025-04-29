Pattaya Enforces Order – Jomtien officers tackle illegal signage and public space encroachment

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City officials continue their citywide campaign under the slogan “Done, Doing, and Continuing—for Pattaya” by cracking down on unauthorized use of public space. On April 29, municipal officers in the Jomtien area inspected signage and structures placed on sidewalks and public land without permission.

During the inspection, officials found several businesses displaying signs and installing fixtures beyond their property boundaries. Operators were warned and told to remove the items immediately. Authorities emphasized that if violations are repeated, legal action including fines will be imposed.







“The goal is not to punish but to maintain order and accessibility in shared public areas,” one officer said during the operation. “We want to work with the community to ensure everyone respects the rules.”

The enforcement effort has sparked discussion among local residents on social media. Many welcomed the move, while others called for broader action in other congested areas of Pattaya.

“Please come check Soi Pothisarn 1/1,” one user wrote. “The public road is barely passable—there are clothes hanging out, cars parked in front of homes, and sunshades extending into the street.”

Another commented on the infamous beer bar street: “Please organize Soi Buakhao. Cars are parked all over the place—it’s a mess!”



Others pointed to additional issues, such as political campaign signs that obstruct drivers’ view. “Please do something about campaign signs too,” a resident pleaded. “They block intersections and make it hard to see when turning.”

One sarcastic user summed up the challenge of enforcement with a tongue-in-cheek comment: “I told you, it’s in front of my shop—I’ll do whatever I want!”

The city says this is just the beginning. Officials intend to continue their rounds, ensuring fair use of public space and improving urban livability—one street at a time.

































