Pattaya embraces heavy rains and flash floods this weekend; sea travel in high caution

Eastern Part Weather Forecast
Fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy rains in NakhonNayok, Prachinburi, Chonburi (Pattaya), Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.Minimum temperature 24-26 °C.Maximum temperature 30-35 °C. Southeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1-2 meters in thundershowers.
7 days Weather Forecast (June 25, 2022 – July 1, 2022)
Scattered thundershowers throughout the period and isolated heavy rains. Southwesterly wind 15-30 Km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1 – 2 meters in thundershowers. Minimum temperature 23-28 °C.Maximum temperature 31-37 °C.