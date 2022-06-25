Pattaya embraces heavy rains and flash floods this weekend; sea travel in high caution

By Pattaya Mail
Fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy rains in NakhonNayok, Prachinburi, Chonburi (Pattaya), Rayong, Chanthaburi this weekend

Eastern Part Weather Forecast
Fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy rains in NakhonNayok, Prachinburi, Chonburi (Pattaya), Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.Minimum temperature 24-26 °C.Maximum temperature 30-35 °C. Southeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1-2 meters in thundershowers.



7 days Weather Forecast (June 25, 2022 – July 1, 2022)
Scattered thundershowers throughout the period and isolated heavy rains. Southwesterly wind 15-30 Km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1 – 2 meters in thundershowers. Minimum temperature 23-28 °C.Maximum temperature 31-37 °C.

7 days Weather Forecast.

4 Weeks Weather Forecast.



Wave height about 1 meter and 1-2 meters in thundershowers while travelers to Koh Larn and other islands are warned of strong winds and high waves this weekend.









