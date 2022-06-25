Indian wedding and honeymoon market booming in Pattaya, Krabi, Koh Samui and Phuket

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) together with leading Indian bridal media brand Wedding Sutra staged the ‘Amazing Thailand Wedding Summit 2022’ in Mumbai and New Delhi on 25 and 27 May, 2022, aiming to grow the lucrative Indian wedding and honeymoon market to Thailand.







Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “TAT is going all out to showcase the wonderful possibilities Thailand offers for the ideal Indian wedding. Destinations like Krabi, HuaHin, Rayong, Pattaya, Phuket, and Koh Samui are already popular with Indian wedding couples and honeymooners, and this roadshow was a valuable platform from which to help us further grow this segment.”





The Amazing Thailand Wedding Summit 2022 in Mumbai and New Delhi drew the attendance of some 200 Indian wedding planners and related service providers, including those selling honeymoon holidays. Gracing the event in New Delhi was H.E. Pattarat Hongthong, Ambassador of Thailand to India, and in Mumbai Mr. Donnawit Poolsawat, Consul General of the Royal Thai Consulate-General, Mumbai.





Ms. Cholada Siddhivarn, Director of TAT Mumbai Office, said “The Amazing Thailand Wedding Summit 2022 was the perfect medium to gauge the sentiments of the Indian wedding segment, especially post-pandemic. The event’s co-host, Wedding Sutra, has played a vital role in assisting us at the TAT to reach out to the wedding planners and help them understand Thailand as an ideal wedding destination better.”

The Indian participants in the roadshow were updated on new trends in the weddings segment and new properties and amenities in Thailand. There were also panel discussions emphasising Thailand as a preferred wedding destination for Indians, on such topics as “Exploring the World – How Thailand Made It to the Top for Indian Weddings”, “Scenic Settings and Picturesque Indian Weddings”, “Food & Entertainment for Weddings & Celebrations – Ideas for 2022” and “Thai’ing the Knot”.

They were also able to meet and discuss business with an array of Thai wedding and honeymoon providers participating in the Summit roadshow, among these being the Accor Group, Amanpuri (Phuket), Banyan Tree Hotels and Resorts, BLISS Events (Thailand) wedding planner, Capella Bangkok, Marriott International, Minor Hotels, Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, Splash Beach Resort (Phuket), and The Palayana (HuaHin).







Mr. Vachirachai Sirisumpan, Director TAT New Delhi Office, added “The Amazing Thailand Wedding Summit 2022 events in both Mumbai and New Delhi were well-attended, and there was a positive response from all involved. It’s good to see that many hotels and resorts in Thailand are interested in the Indian weddings sector, which will continue to be a large and important group for Thailand’s tourism. Now with international travel resuming, there is a continuing increase in enquiries about weddings in Thailand by Indian couples.”









India is one of Thailand’s top visitor source markets. In 2019 a total of 1,995,516 Indians travelled to the kingdom generating tourism income of 86,372.01 million Baht representing a 24.85% rise in arrivals and 27.45% rise in income. (TAT)

































