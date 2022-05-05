Pattaya durian shop peels pungent fruit non-stop to meet demand

It’s durian season again and that means big business at Pairin, Pattaya’s go-to place for the unique smelling, cholesterol-spiking fruit.

Pairin Janmee, owner of the eponymous shop on Soi Nong Ket Yai, began business four years ago, selling peeled durian meat at inexpensive prices. Each year, Pairin said she reserves quality durians from Chanthaburi and Rayong and has built a reputation for top quality and fair prices.



The coronavirus pandemic never really impacted Pairin Durian Meat, she said, as demand stayed strong.

She used to sell Mon Thong durian meat at 350 baht a kilogram, but prices this year have gone up to 500 baht a kilo. Yet people keep buying, Pairin said.







“Each day, we cross our fingers that the durians we get in are ripe and perfect to be peeled,” she said. “We never peel durian before customers order, but we peel non-stop currently.”

Customers surveyed cited Pairin’s quality, steady supply, and that the shop allows customers to choose which durians they want by squeezing them.



While many shops have followed Pairin’s lead in selling peel meat, she continues to lead the market. One recent customer bought 10,000 baht in durians for three consecutive days.

Pairin Durian Meat located on Soi Nong Ket Yai next to the police booth is open every day.

































