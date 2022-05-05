Two women injured in bike collision on Huay Yai Road South Pattaya

A woman rider lost control of her bike crashing into two parked pickup trucks causing severe injury to herself and her passenger. The accident occurred in front of the Hao Dong Market on Huay Yai Road on May 4.

The driver of a pickup truck at the scene said that he had just driven past the motorbike when he heard a loud crash. He stopped his truck to see what had just happened. Apparently, the bike driver had lost control and hit two pickup trucks parked by the side of the road.



The driver Nittaya Yodmanee, 37 and her passenger 40-year-old Anchalee Eakdecho were both thrown off the bike and lay sprawled on the road.

Paramedics from the Sawangboriboon Thammasathan Pattaya Foundation arrived to find Nitaya unconscious, while Anchalee sustained injuries to her head and scratches to her body.







Both women were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police will study the video footage taken by CCTV security cameras to determine the cause of the accident.

































