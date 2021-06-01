Pattaya dog shelter charity goes bust, forcing city care for 700 canines

The charity organization that has cared for stray dogs in Pattaya for a decade has called it quits, another victim of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai said the city was notified May 3 that the Sanguanchartisorakrai Foundation would cease management of a massive shelter in Pong Subdistrict May 31, leaving city hall to care directly for 700 dogs.







Sanguanchartisorakrai President Surapol Sanguanchartisorakrai said May 31 that the foundation had received some public and private support last year as the pandemic began, but it was hoped that Thailand could have gotten its Covid-19 outbreaks under control by now. With the situation actually worse than a year ago, the foundation has run out of money to continue its dog shelter work, he said.

Pattaya funded the purchase of dog food at the kennel under Sanguanchartisorakrai’s management but wasn’t responsible for actually managing care for the dogs.

Going forward, Pattaya will request permission from Pong to manage the facility, although Manote said it will not take all strays captured in the city there. Instead, dog catchers will look for volunteers to take in the dogs and keep them until they die.

Meanwhile, the city is pressing on with efforts to sterilize stray dogs. Manote said more than 400 canines a month are being sterilized, which has resulted in a noticeable decline in the stray population.

























