Pattaya Dog lover donates 10,000 baht to care for found puppies

A Pattaya-area dog lover donated 10,000 baht to care for seven puppies and its mother, which was hit by a motorbike.







Thitayaporn Sirithanachotwanitch, 42, was the good Samaritan that came to rescue of the dog that struck by the motorcycle sidecar on Sukhumvit Road in the Nong Jub Tao Community. She saw the injured dog and instructed Najomtien police volunteers to take it to Animal Army Clinic.

Noticing the dog’s breasts were full of milk, she correctly deduced that its litter was nearby and the mother had been out looking for food. Volunteers searched and found the nest of seven newborn puppies and took them to the clinic as well.

Veterinarian Dr. Kwanchai Chaiplum said all the animals are out of danger.

Thitayaporn donated 10,000 baht to the clinic to pay for the dogs’ care and food.

