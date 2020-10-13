Knight cards 37 for top spot in small field at Phoenix Gold, Pattaya

PSC Billabong golf

Monday, 12th Oct.

Phoenix Gold

Stableford

Just two groups playing today and quite a few other golfers on the course as well nice to see. The course was in great condition although there were no carts on the fairways it wasn’t really that wet especially on the back nine.







With a lot more golfers on the course than what has been lately it was a much slower round than usual but it was still under 4 hours.

The weather was kind with high cloud and no rain, which made for a good day out. The scoring was good for most of the lads, apart from one we won’t say, and we can’t call him a golfer with a score of 14 points total. Let’s just say he has had better days out.

Taking second place on a count was Gerard Lambert with 34 points beating Vic Hester with 34 also. First place went to Tim Knight with a fine 37 points, scoring just a mere 1 point on the last two holes. I’m not saying a word.











